Ejura protest shooting of youth: Ghana #Fixthecountry campaigner Kaaka murder

29 June 2021, 20:20 WAT New Informate 12 minutes wey don pass

Ghana joint police and military security team allegedly shoot four youths wey dey demostrate for Ejura, Ashanti region on Tuesday.

Youths for di area bin dey demonstrate ontop di murder of one #FixTheCountry campaigner Ibrahim Muhammed, popularly known as Kaaka.

According to reports from local tori pipo from PulseGhana, di security personnel dem deploy to Ejura to maintain law and order bin shoot and kill two pipo, while four other pipo injure.

Dem don rush di victims to di Ejura Government Hospital for medical treatment.

Di demonstration happun right afta di burial of Kaaka, in accordance wit Islamic custom.

Pulse report say eyewitness account reveal say di shooting start afta di agitated youth start dey burn tyres and destroy property.

Meanwhile, Deputy Director of Communication of di governing New Patriotic Party, Joyce Zampare, don tok say di death of di #FixTheCountry campaigner no get anythin to do wit President Nana Akufo-Addo stranglehold on free speech.

Some unknown pipo bin attack Ibrahim on Friday, June 25, 2021, dem hit im head until he become unconscious.

Dem later rush am go hospital.

Di attack on Kaaka wey also be member of di Economic Fighters League happun on Saturday morning

He die a day afta while im dey receive treatment for di Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital on

Di activists of di #FixTheCountry say dem go seek audience wit di Inspector General of Police on di matter.

Dem add say dem no go rest until dem get justice for Kaaka.

Meanwhile police say don arrest two pipo in connection wit di killing of di campaigner

Di Ashanti Regional Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Godwin Ahianyo announce say di witness accounts show say dem Ibrahim Muhammed in front of im house wen im bin dey returning home on im motorbike at about 1:30 am on Sunday, June 27, 2021.