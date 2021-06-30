Nnamdi Kanu arrest: I no dey bothered wit di arrest of Nnamdi Kanu - Sunday Igboho

Popular Yoruba activist Sunday Adeyemo wey many pipo sabi as Sunday Igboho don react to di arrest of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of di Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) say, di mata no shake dia determination for a Yoruba nation.

Di Yoruba nation activist wey give dis informate thru im media aide, Olayomi Koiki say di arrest no boda am and im stand wit di Biafra

E add join say di arrest no go stop di mega rally wey dem plan to hold for Lagos state, on July 3rd to push dia demand for Yoruba nation.

According to Igboho tok-tok pesin, di mega rally go major determinant say Yoruba pipo no wan be part of Nigeria.

E dey planned to hold by 9am for Ojota.

Di Yoruba nation activist tell pipo say, make di arrest of Nnamdi Kanu no weaken dia faith but make e ginger dem to continue for dia agitation for freedom.

Latest on Nnamdi Kanu arrest

Nigeria goment bin arrest di leader of di proscribed group IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu on June 27 and carry am go court on Tuesday, 29 June.

Di Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami wey give di informate say Kanu arrest na through di efforts of Nigeria security agencies and Interpol.

Shortly afta, Justice Malami address tori pipo on Tuesday, court order di detention of di Ipob leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

Federal High Court for Abuja later order say make dem detain Kanu for DSS facility.

Di Ipob leader go dey di custody of DSS, until 26 July wen e trail go start.

Nigeria goment present di Ipob leader before court to face im 11 count charges.