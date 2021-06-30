"Nnamdi Kanu arrest": I dey very happy wen I hear of Kanu arrest - Kaduna State Govnor Nasir El-Rufai

53 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, NASir El-Rufai/Facebook Wetin we call dis foto, Kaduna State Govnor Nasir El-Rufai

Di govnor of Kaduna state Nasir El-Rufai tell BBC News Pidgin say e bin happy wella when e hear say di Nigerian goment don arrest IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

For exclusive interview di govnor add say wetin Kanu dey do dey increase violence for di kontri and e go good for am to face justice.

"I dey happy wen i hear about Kanu arrest and i congratulate di federal goment. Dis na pesin wey dey fan violence for Nigeria and na good to thing for am to face justice."

On di issue say goment no dey act fast-fast ontop oda similar issues like banditry and Boko Haram, El-Rufai say pipo dey compare 'apples and oranges' as dem no be di same issue.