Kaaka death and Ejura shooting: President Nana Akufo Addo react to Ejura shooting give deadline for investigation

33 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook/Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Ghana president Nana Akufo Addo don order investigation into de recent violence wey happun for Ejura for di Ashanti region.

President Akufo Addo give e kontri Interior Minister, Hon. Ambrose Dery, ten days to provide detailed report of dia investigation.

De violence wey happun between di regional police and Ejura youth bin lead to de death of three pipo and four pipo wunjure.

De incident happun afta di burial of one popular campaigner Ibrahim Mohammed Kaaka wey some suspected gunmnen kill on Saturday.

According to statement from police, some agitated Ejura youth bin block road to cause traffic, while police move in wit military reinforcement to quell di situation.

Di Irate youth charged on de security officers wit all manners of implements wey include firearms, clubs, matches and stones.

According to wetin local tori report, di security team bin allegedly shoot at di protesters wey dey demonstrate ontop di murder of Ibrahim Muhammed Kaaka as dem begin burn tyres and destroy properties.

For statement, President nana Alkufo Addo say im dey "deeply saddened by di deaths of Ibrahim Mohammed alias 'Kaaka', Abdul Nasir yusuf and Murtala Mohammed."- wey be victims of di violence.

Wia dis foto come from, Ghana Presidency

E also extend im sincere condolence to de families of de deceased and wish those wey injure, quick recovery.

Meanwhile Ghana Ashanti Regional Police Command say dem don start dia own investigation into wetin cause di clash.

Minister of Information Kojo Oppong Nkrumah ask de security agencies to quickly get to di bottom of dis and other unresolved crimes."

For one press briefing on Wednesday, Oga Kojo demma tok say "while we understand say police investigations dey sometimes take a while, e no go make de population get confidence if such acts go unresolved and unpunished.

"So, de police need to get to get to de bottom of dis, and justice must be done," he tok.

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook Wetin we call dis foto, Ibrahim Kaaka Mohammed - Di demonstration happun right afta di burial of Kaaka, in accordance wit Islamic custom.

Ejura protest shooting of youth: Wetin kill Kaaka?

De attack on Kaaka wey also be member of de Economic Fighters League happun on Saturday morning.

Some unknown pipo bin attack Ibrahim on Friday, June 25, 2021, dem hit im head until he become unconscious.

Dem later rush am go hospital.

E die a day afta while im dey receive treatment for di Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

De activists of di #FixTheCountry say dem go seek audience wit de Inspector General of Police on de matter.

Dem add say dem no go rest until dem get justice for Kaaka.

Meanwhile police say don arrest two pipo in connection wit di killing of di campaigner

De Ashanti Regional Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Godwin Ahianyo announce say:

De witness accounts show say dem Ibrahim Muhammed in front of im house wen im bin dey returning home on im motorbike at about 1:30 am on Sunday, June 27, 2021.