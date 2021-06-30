Stefan Klein flying car: Slovakia complete first air car test flight wit BMW engine

Wia dis foto come from, Klein Vision Wetin we call dis foto, AirCar in flight

Di first flying car don complete a 35-minute flight between international airports in Nitra and Bratislava, Slovakia.

Di hybrid car-aircraft, AirCar, dey equipped wit one BMW engine and fit run on regular petrol-pump fuel.

Stefan Klein, di prof. wey create di flying car say e fit fly about 1,000km (600 miles) at a height of 8,200ft (2,500m).

And e don clock up 40 hours in di air so far. Klein tok.

E dey take two minutes and 15 seconds to transform from car into aircraft.' E dey Very pleasant' DI narrow wings fold down for di sides of di car.

Reporters wey dey there bin watch Prof Klein drive am straight off di runway and into town as e arrive.Oga Klein describe di experience for early momo Monday, as "normal" and "very pleasant".

Di vehicle reach a cruising speed of 170km/h in di air.E fit carry two people, wit a combine weight limit of 200kg.

But unlike drone-taxi prototypes, di fly-fly car no fit take off and land vertically and e need runway.

High expectations dey for new market for flying cars, sometin wey bin dey show sign for popular culture say e bi visionary landmark of di future.In 2019, consultant company Morgan Stanley bin predict say di sector fit worth $1.5trillion by 2040.

And for one industry event on Tuesday, Hyundai Motors Europe chief executive Michael Cole say di concept na"part of our future".

Dem dey reason say na potential solution to di wahala wey bin dey transport infrastructures.

Wia dis foto come from, Klein Vision Wetin we call dis foto, AirCar outside airport

'Big market'

Di company wey dey behind AirCar, Klein Vision, say di prototype collect about two years to develop and e cost "less dan 2m euros" (£1.7m) in investment.

One Anton Zajac, wey be adviser and investor in Klein Vision, yarn say if di company fit attract even a small percentage of global airline or taxi sales, e go dey hugely successful.

E say dem don get about 40,000 orders of aircraft inside United States alone.

"And if we convert 5% of those, to change di aircraft for di flying car - we get huge market."

'E dey Really cool'

Dr Stephen Wright, senior research fellow in avionics and aircraft, for University of di West of England, describe di AirCar as "di lovechild of a Bugatti Veyron and a Cesna 172".

And e say e no think say di vehicle go dey particularly loud or uneconomical in terms of fuel costs, compared wit oda aircraft.

"I gas admit say dis one look really cool - but I get hundred questions about certification," Dr Wright tok."