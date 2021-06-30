Where was Nnamdi Kanu arrested?: Ipob leader/Biafra separatist Kanu arrest extradition tori

Wetin we call dis foto, Nnamdi Kanu on 29 June, 2021 after im arrest and return to Nigeria.

"Where was Nnamdi Kanu arrested?" We sabi say many wan know di ansa.

BBC Pidgin do some findings on di Ipob leader re-arrest/return to Nigeria, dis be wetin we find out.

British High Commission for Nigeria don reveal say dem no dey behind Nnamdi Kanu re-arrest and extradition.

One UK High Commission tok -tok pesin Dean Hurlock say dem dey aware of reports say di Nigerian goment don detain Kanu.

And dat dem no arrest am from uk for extradition purposes, Hurlock add.

For 2017 wen Kanu jump bail for Nigeria, na UK wey e reappear.

Dis na because im be UK citizen and since then e don dey live dia.

Na for UK e also launch Radio Biafra wey im dey tok about im separatist struggle.

Nigeria goment believe say Kanu use im radio station to ginger civil uprising among pipo for southeast.

Even though e dey live for UK, e dey frequently travel to oda kontris like Israel, di United states and mainland Europe.

Wia dis foto come from, Other

So where exactly Nnamdi Kanu arrest happun?

Di Nigerian goment don refuse to reveal which kontri dem arrest Nnamadi kanu from.

However, di speed wey di whole thin happun don shock everybody including even im own supporters.

Attorney General of di Federation and Nigeria Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami say:

Nigerian goment say na through plenti intelligence and cooperation wit Interpol and oda security for di kontri dem catch Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

Malami say dem intercept and then return alias extradite Kanu come di kontri.

But [Where was Nnamdi Kanu arrested?] - For dat direct kwesion, e no tok fim.

Meanwhile some security pipo tell BBC pidgin say di goment no fit disclose where Kanu arrest and extradition happun.

Nigeria go expose di operational plan to di public, one expert tok.

Di banned Indigenous People of Biafra [IPOB] leader appear for court on Tuesday to face criminal charges.

Dat na two days after di day [Sunday 27 June, 2021] Nigerian goment say dem arrest Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

Wia dis foto come from, AFP Wetin we call dis foto, Nnamdi Kanu vanish after Nigeria military arm raid im family house for Abia in September 2017.

How Interpol dey cari arrest and extradite pipo on 'wanted list'?

Interpol dey operate for many kontri.

So if a kontri dey look for one criminal and dem discover say e dey a particular kontri, dem go write to di goment of di kontri wey di pesin dey hide.

If di goment decide to cooperate, e go ask di security of dat kontri to go catch di pesin.

Then hand am over to Interpol.

And dem go bring am to di home kontri wey e dey face charge.

Tori be say Nnamdi Kanu bin don move from UK and bin dey in transit through Europe wen im arrest happen.

Wia dis foto come from, Other Wetin we call dis foto, Nigerians dey curious to know where dem arrest di Biafra separatist.

[Where was Nnamdi Kanu arrested?] Kanu brother tok

Di pipo of South eastern Nigeria don move on since di arrest and detention of Nnamdi Kanu on Tuesday.