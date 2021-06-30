[Where was Nnamdi Kanu arrested?] Nigeria Ipob leader/Biafra separatist 'Nnamdi Kanu arrest' - What next

1 July 2021 New Informate one hour wey don pass

Wetin we call dis foto, Nnamdi Kanu on 29 June, 2021 after im arrest and return to Nigeria.

Di last time Buhari goment suddenly attempt to return a UK based Nigerian to ansa a case na during di failed kidnap of Umaru Dikko.

Many years later di Muhammadu Buhari goment succeed in returning alias extraditing Biafra separatist, Nnamdi Kanu, di Ipob leader.

Di goment silence on where dem re-arrest di Biafra separatist dey make many ask kwesions.

Nnamdi Kanu chop di "Umaru Dikko" treatment? Some dey wonder.

But dat no dey clear at all. However wetin dey clear so na say:

Di Nigerian goment on Tuesday cari di leader of di banned Indigenous People of Biafra [IPOB], go court to kontinu trial on top treason charges.

Nnamdi Kanu bin appear before Justice Binta Nyako for Federal High Court, Abuja.

Di judge give order make dem lock am up for DSS [Nigeria secret police] custody pending wen dem go start im speedy trial for 26th of July.

Some of Kanu supporters describe goment action as 'illegal abduction'.

Wia dis foto come from, Other Wetin we call dis foto, Nnamdi Kanu bin chop arrest for treason charges in 2015 before court grant am bail for April 2017

Di Biafra separatist followers say im arrest dey against fundamental right.

But Associate Professor of Public Law for Rivers State University, Richard Wokocha say goment action dey kampe.

Professor Wokocha say Kanu re-arrest dey in line wit Nigeria constitution.

Kanu dey face 11 count charge wey border on treasonable felony and oda terrorism charges.

Recall say Umaru Dikko become a household name in Britain for 1984.

Dat na wen men believed to be Israeli secret service Mossad and di Nigerian goment try to kidnap Dikko put for one large wooden crate.

But di move fail, so fast forward to 2021 as e concern Nnamdi Kanu;

Kanu too don become household name for UK and Nigeria.

Di Ipob leader jump bail 2017 and run go UK since September dat year.

For March 2019 court revoke Nnamdi Kanu bail and order im re-arrest.

Since September 2017 escape na on 27 June, 2021 Kanu re-arrest happun.

Although Nigeria never fit explain how and where dem nab am.

Wia dis foto come from, Other Wetin we call dis foto, 54-year-old Nnamdi Okwu Kanu na Nigerian Biafra political activist wey get UK citizenship.

Nnamdi Kanu arrest: Wetin go happen next?

On di 26th of July full trial go start for Federal High Court Abuja.

And na accelerated hearing alias speedy trial na im Kanu case go be.

Di prosecution cousel wey be goment lawyer, go must arrange all im witness plus evidences dem

Dis time around, Kanu lawyer sef go dey court to represent am

Na for court two floor five na im di case go hold for Abuja Federal High Court.

And na Justice Binta Nyako na im go preside over di case.

Goment lawyers fit apply for witness protection.

Dat go make am difficult for media pipo to cover di event.

Wia dis foto come from, K. Gansler Wetin we call dis foto, Nigeria don label Nnamdi Kanu group; Indigenous People of Biafra [IPOB] as terrorist organization.

[Nnamdi Kanu arrest] - Wetin Constitution tok?

BBC Pidgin tok to some constitutional lawyer about di complication of dis mata and wetin di law tok

Former Chairman of NBA OCJ Okocha and Marshal Abubakar say e go be interesting case sake of say di charges against am dey big.

Di senior lawyers believe say goment dey right for law for dis case.

Okocha and Abubakar both SANs list di following reasons:

At di time dem arrest Kanu e be but fugitive and so di manner wey dem arrest am dey okay.

Goment bin don issue bench warrant for im arrest as dem don cancel im bail afta e jump bail.

Nnamdi Kanu mata fit worse sake di bail wey e jump.

And dem go make am to face im formal charges.

Possibility dey say di goment fit amend di charges against am sake of say na him allegedly create di Eastern Security Network [ESN] wey be armed organisation.

Wia dis foto come from, Other Wetin we call dis foto, Nigerians dey curious to know where dem arrest di Biafra separatist.

Nnamdi Kanu trial: Which kain punishment im fit face?

Again di two legal experts say:

If dem find am guilty of di charge of treasonable felony, Nnamdi Kanu go face di capital punishment wey be death penalty.

Dis na because around di world, treason na di highest civil offense wey pesin fit commit.

And e carry death penalty as di maximum sentence and e fit also carry life in prisonment

For Nigerian Law, no right dey for any part to divide or breakaway.

So pesin wey engage for dat kain agitation for cessation, di pesin dey engage in a treasonable offence.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, For March 2019 court revoke Nnamdi Kanu bail and order im re-arrest.

'Say you jump bail no mean say you dey guilty' - Lawyers

On top di trial and charges before Nnamdi Kanu, do Nigerian lawyers also share wetin dem think.

Di lawyers say;

Nigerian law make provision say any pesin wey dem accuse of any offense wey dey criminal, dem go bring am come court to try am.

And di pesin go face di punishment according to wetin di law provide.

Nnamdi Kanu offense dey around treasonable felony, so na im responsibility to defend imsef.

And di law give am better opportunity to do so.

Di fact say im jump bail di first time dem charge am go court na serious matter and di law get machinery to deal with those kain situations.