Sunday Igboho house attacked - See wetin we know about di tori

17 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, OTHERS

Reports say di house of popular Yoruba activist Sunday Adeyemo wey many pipo sabi as Sunday Igboho come under attack early on Thursday morning for Ibadan, Oyo state Nigeria.

Report say two pipo die and several others still dey miss afta unknown men wey wear military uniform enta Igboho house for Soka area of Ibadan.

Tok-tok pesin to di activist, Olayomi Koiki confam di attack for inside video wey e give BBC Pidgin.

Wetin we know

According to Olayomi Koiki, Sunday Igboho media aide, di attack hapun around about 1:30am.

E also say di attackers kill two pipo, carry dia deadi body plus oda pipo dem meet for di house.

E say dem neva sabi di whereabouts of dos wey dem carry comot di house.

"Chief Sunday Igboho dey safe and dis incident no go affect di mega rally dem dey plan to hold for Lagos," Koiki add.

Dis no be di first time, Sunday Igboho house dey come under attack.

Meanwhile BBC Pidgin call di Oyo state police command to confam di incident, di Commissioner of Police, Ngozi Onadeko say she no dey aware but go expect make di public relations officer brief her if such tin later.

Dis attack dey come hours to di mega rally for di call of "Yoruba Nation" wey dem dey plan for Lagos state dis weekend.

Reactions from di leader of di Umbrella Body of Yoruba Self-Determination Groups, Ilana Omo Oodua (IOO), Professor Banji Akintoye

Di leader of di Umbrella Body of Yoruba Self-Determination Groups, Ilana Omo Oodua (IOO), Professor Banji Akintoye, don react to reports of di invasion of Igboho house for Ibadan.

For inside statement, e allege say na Nigerian Army and International Terrorists wey Nigeria goment hire carry out di attack.

According to Professor Akintoye, e claim say di attackers speak French and dem carry di deadi bodi of pipo wey dem kill and dos wey dem carry alive, wey include di wiife of Chief Igboho.

Di Oodua movement leader condemn di attack say e dey "unfortunate, wicked, callous, cruel, irresponsible, illegal and atrocious."

E call on Yoruba pipo for di kontri and all ova di world to begin mass protest for di offices of di United Nations, European Union, British, French and United States Governments.

E confam again say dem dey go ahead wit di Pro-Yoruba Nation rally wey dey scheduled to hold on Saturday July 3rd for Lagos.

Di demand for Yoruba Nation

Wia dis foto come from, ELITES MEDIA

Di Yoruba activist, Sunday Igboho don dey go across di South-West geopolitical zone to campaign make di south west states separate from Nigeria to stand alone.

E say dis don become necessary sake of di injustice di pipo of di region and di insecurity wey dey grow worse for di kontri.

Timeline of Sunday Igboho attack

Thursday attack na one of di many reported attacks on Igboho and im Ibadan house since January 2021 wen e issue seven-day ultimatum to killer herders for Ibarapa area of Oyo State.

On January 26, 2021, report say some faceless hoodlums attack di Soka residence of Igboho for Ibadan and burn di house.

For February 26 2021, Kasala burst along Lagos-Ibadan expressway on Friday as police and Department of State Services allegedly try to arrest di Yoruba activist.