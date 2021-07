Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram; Juventus star don reach top of social media rich list for di first time

39 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo na di number 1 for Instagram rich list pass pipo like Lionel Messi and Justin Bieber.

Ronaldo, wey get 308 million followers, get dis position sake of how much e fit cost to run sponsored post ontop im page.

Di Juventus forward fit charge advertisers $1.6m (£1.2m) per post ontop im account, according to social media marketing company Hopper HQ.

Na dis one im use displace Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson from di number 1 position.

Dis na di first time wey Ronaldo don top di list, wey begin for 2017.

Johnson, wey dey act inside di ogbonge feem Fast and Furious film franchise, get 250 million followers and fit command about $1.52m (£1m) per post, while pop star Ariana Grande with $1.51m per post dey number 3.

Di only oda athelet wey dey di top 10, na Lionel Messi, wey become free agent dis week after im Barcelona contract expire, and im dey charge $1.1 (£798,011) per post.

UK-based company Hopper HQ, wey dey run social media accounts on behalf of companies and individuals, publish di first Instagram rich list for 2017.

Six women dey di top 10 dis year although dis na di first year wey pesin from Kardashian or Jenner family no dey top three.

"As Covid-19 continue to affect all our lives, e be like say Instagram na one of di few place wey di pandemic no affect negatively, and as more pipo dey use di app, some pipo go say di charging rate go peak dis year," tok Mike Bandar, co-founder of Hopper HQ.

Top 10 celebrity rich list for Instagram

Cristiano Ronaldo, 308m followers - just over $1.6m per post

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, 250m followers, $1.52m per post

Ariana Grande, 247 million followers, $1.51m per post

Kylie Jenner, 244 million followers, $1.49m per post

Selena Gomez, 241 million followers - $1.46m per post

Kim Kardashian, 232 million followers - $1.41m per post

Lionel Messi, 224 million followers - $1.16m per post

Beyonce Knowles, 189 million followers - $1.14m per post

Justin Bieber, 180 million followers - $1.11m per post

Kendall Jenner, 172 million followers -$1.05m per post