Update on Sunday Igboho: Full tori and foto of wetin DSS do and allegedly carry from Sunday Igboho house

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, BBC/DSS/Sunday Igboho

Nigeria Secret Police DSS confam say dem kill two men and arrest 13 pipo wen dem raid di house of Yoruba freedom fighter Sunday Igboho for Ibadan, Oyo state on Thursday, 1st July.

Sunday Adeyemo wey many pipo sabi as Chief Sunday Igboho bin tell BBC say sojas attack im house for early mor-mor on Thursday.

"I dey my house around 1:30am" I just hear gunshot for front of my house and shout say, we be DSS, we be soja, Sunday Igboho come out

I peep through my window, I see dem, dressed in DSS and Nigerian army uniform. I dey surprised say wetin be di problem, becos I no kill anybody, e tok.

Di activist say di tin come as surprise to am becos im activism na for di safety of im pipo and e dey violence free.

However di Nigeria Secret Police tok-tok pesin Peter Afunanya later for Thursday night wen dem dey follow tori pipo tok say dem raid di activist house based on intelligence report say im dey gada weapons to cause kasala within di region.

E say gun fight happun for di activist residence between security pipo and Igboho men wey lead to di death of two pipo and arrest of 13 others.

E follow tok say na for di kasala Igboho escape and now e dey on di run.

Wetin DSS do for Igboho house

Afunanya say wen di security pipo land di house, nine men wey dem suspect to Igboho guard attack dem.

Six of dem carry AK-47 and three carry Pump-Action riffles, dem come begin fire gun against each, na during di fight two of Igboho men die and one security operative injure.

Afta, security search di house and recover weapons, charm, dollars and im international passport.

Wetin DSS carry comot for Igboho house

Seven (7) AK-47 assault rifles;

Three (3) Pump Action guns;

Thirty (30) fully charged AK-47 magazines;

Five Thousand (5,000) rounds of 7.62mm ammunition;

Five (5) Cutlasses, One (1) Jack knife, One (1) Pen Knife

Two (2) Pistol holsters;

One (1) binoculars

Wallet wey contain Five (5) US Dollars in one (1) Dollar denomination; local and international driver's licences in his name, ATM Cards, a German residence permit No. YO2N6K1NY bearing his name;

Two (2) whistles;

Fifty (5) Cartridges;

Eighteen (18) Walkie-Talkies;

Three Voodoo charm jackets/traditional body armour;

Two (2) Laptops (One (1) Toshiba and One (1) Compaq); and

International Passport and those of many others. Further exploitation and forensic analysis dey go on.

Fotos of wetin dem carry

DSS advise Sunday Igboho to surrender imsef because no mata where e run go, dem go catch am.

"Igboho fit run as far as e want. E fit hide as long as he want. E fit don attack security operatives as im power carry am. But dis go be di end of im troubles. Soon, e no get hiding place. Im power sure go fail am. And di law go catch am. Di law fit dey slow. But e go dey steady." DSS tok.