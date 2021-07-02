Ghana military assault civilians, Military Command promise to punish soldiers involved

Ghana Military High Command initiate investigations into what dem describe as "unprofessional conduct" of some soldiers who unleash attacks on residents for Wa.

De High Command release statement to dis effect after viral video show over ten uniformed soldiers storms de streets of Wa dey beat bystanders, tricycle operators, observers den stuff.

Inside de viral video, de soldiers like up some civilians inside gutter while dem dey slap den knock dem.

Inside statement, Ghana Armed Forces PRO, Colonel Aggrey Quarshie sign, dem talk say "we open internal disciplinary measures to deal with all those who we go find guilty in dis unprofessional conduct by de soldiers.

"Ghana Armed Forces say dem send five-member high powered delegation to Upper West Region to apologize.

De delegation go engage de traditional, regional den opinion leaders for Wa to resolve de matter amicably.

Public Relations Officer for Upper West Regional Coordinating Council, Cletus Awuni talk Accra-based Joy FM say "dem hit my head about three times den my back, sake of dey use de taser on my hands and my chest."

"Five soldiers pounce on one tricycle rider... whilst I dey film dem come to wana car, pull me out, collect my phone den use some object to hit my head" he add.