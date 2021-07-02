Zainab Booth Kannywood: Maryam Booth confirm death of Hajiya Zainab Booth wey die at 61 years

50 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Maryam Booth

Kannywood actress Hajiya Zainab Booth don die for di age of 61 years afta long illness.

Di veteran actress die for Kano on Thursday night, according to wetin her son, Umar Booth tell BBC during one interview.

Her daughter, Maryam Booth also confam her death through one post for her Instagram account and add say dem go bury her mama on Friday.

Wia dis foto come from, Maryam Booth

[Zainab Booth] biography

Zainab Booth na one of di first actresses wen Kannywood kick off for di 90s and she born four pikin.

Among her children three na actors wey still dey very active for di industry, dem be; Maryam Booth, Ramadan Booth and Amude Booth.

Wia dis foto come from, Maryam Booth Wetin we call dis foto, Zainab Booth na di mother of Maryam, Amude and Sadiya Booth

During Zainab Booth career, many pipo for di acting industry dey refer to her as 'mama' including high profile actor Ali Nuhu wey also announce her death for im social media profiles.One of her recent popular films na 'Mai Nasibi' wey she act alongside Rabiu Rikadawa and play di role of wife to one fraudster.She bin dey sick for sometime and one of her pikin recently tok about operation wey she do for hospital.Sympathizers rush go her house wey dey for Court Road for Kano afta dem hear tori of her death.

Hajiya Zainab Musa Booth leave behind four children and two grandchildren.

How Kannywood Actors and Actresses dey react

Plenti Kannywood stars and fans don already begin to mourn di death of Hajiya Zainab Booth.

Stars, producers and oda ogbonge pipo like Ali Nuhu, Falalu Dorayi and Aminu Saira pray for her well-being.

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/realalinuhu

For one message wey Aminu Saira post for im Instagram page, e pray for Allah to forgive Hajiya Zainab Booth 'short comings.'

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/@aminusaira

Odas too like Saratu Gidado Daso don express shock and send dia condolences to di family of Hajiya Zainab Booth.