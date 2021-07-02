Belgium vs Italy: Prediction for Belgium vs Italy & match facts

33 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Di last time dis two sides meet na for group stage of Euro 16

Belgium go jam Italy for Football Arena for Munich, Germany as di quarterfinal round of Euro 2020 begin today.

Kick off for di ogbonge match na 8pm West African Time. For Belgium or Italy one of dem journey go end for dis round.

Dis na everything you need to know about di team news, match facts and predictions

TEAM NEWS

Belgium get injury wahala for dia team to some of dia key players, Kevin de Bruyne and Eden Hazard fitness get as e bit as e be like say dem fit no play sake of di injury wey dem get for dia last-16 victory over Portugal.

Dia defender Timothy Castagne don re-join di squad afta im injure im eye socket, but e dey unlikely say im go play.

While for Italy Giorgio Chiellini fit dey available again afta e miss di last two games wit muscle injury.

Defenders Alessandro Florenzi don return to training with di squad afta im get calf issues.

LAWRO PREDICTION

Dis na di biggest game of di round and di bad news for Belgium na say Kevin de Bruyne and Eden Hazard no go dey fully fit sake of di injury wey dem get for dia win against Portugal.

I bin dey impressed by di way Belgium take win di game, but dis go be anoda ogbonge test for dia defence.

Of all di teams wey remain for di tournament, di one wey I like for every department na Italy.

If you look back for every major finals wey I fit remember, di eventual winners dey always get one knockout game wia dem no really play well and dem still go through.

If Italy pass dis tie, however dem take do am, then dem get great chance of winning di whole tin. I no think say dem get many weaknesses.

Prediction: 1-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Dis na di fifth match between dis two sides for major tournament, but di first for knockout stage.

Italy don win three of di previous four matches for a major tournament, dem draw di oda one.

Italy 2-0 win for Lyon for di group stage for Euro 2016 na dia most recent game against Belgium. Emanuele Giaccherini score afta 32 minutes before Graziano Pelle add a second goal for injury-time.

Belgium

For 2016, Wales knock Belgium out for di quarter-finals, dem lose di game 3-1.

Dem bin don win 11 of dia last 13 games (D2), score 32 goals and concede eight.

Belgium don lose just one of dia last 27 games (W23, D3).

Dia only defeat since di start of 2019 na di 2-1 loss to England for Wembley for di Nations League for October.

Dem don score for each of dia last 34 games, di last time dem fail to score na dia 1-0 defeat to France for di 2018 World Cup semi-final.

Since Roberto Martinez first game in charge for September 2016, dem don win more games (47) and scored more goals (175) than any oda European nation.

Thorgen Hazard don scor four goals and two assists for im last seven starts.

Italy

Italy don reach di European Championship quarter-finals for the fourth tournament in a row.

Three of dia most recent quarter-final appearances don end for penalty shoot-out - wia dem lose to Spain for 2008, dem beat England for 2012 and lose to Germany for 2016.

Italy don win a national record 12 games in a row, scoring 34 goals and conceding only one.

Dem dey unbeaten for a national record of 31 games (W26, D5) since dem lose 1-0 to Portugal for di Nations League for September 2018.

Dem concede dia first goal since October for extra time against Austria, wey end dia run of 19 hours and 28 minutes without conceding.