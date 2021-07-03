Yoruba nation rally Ojota Lagos: Police use teargas and water canon to pursue protesters

30 minutes wey don pass

Wetin we call dis foto, Police dey chase protester

Police don use teargas and water canon to pursue protesters wey bin gada for Yoruba nation rally for Lagos, south west Nigeria.

Di campaigners dey call for dia own nation, separate from Nigeria.

Despite warning from police for di organisers of di rally to march break, small crowd bin still gada for Ojota, on Saturday.

Lagos state Commissioner of Police Hakeem Odumosu say di reason dem stop di planned Yoruba nation rally for di state na to prevent di breakdown of law and order.

Di CP explain say although citizens get di right to protest, doing so at di wrong time fit get wrong effect.

Wetin we call dis foto, Yoruba nation protesters for Ojota, Lagos

Di police oga bin dey explain to tori pipo for Ojota, venue of di latest Yoruba nation rally on Saturday 3, July, 2021 say police just wan dey proactive as di environment no right for protest. Im say dem get intelligence some jaguda pipo wan hide under di peaceful protest to cause kasala and dem no go want a repeat of di End Sars mata wey turn anoda tin afta jaguda pipo hijack am.

At some point, afta di CP tok finish, di protesters begin "No going back, Igboho,"

Some wey speak to our tori pipo before dem chase dem comot agree say, in as much police dey try prevent a break down of law and order, protesters also get di right to protest.

"Na peaceful protest we come do, we no come fight, we no carry gun come," One tok.

Anoda say: "Dis tin na peaceful rally, we no dey fight, to express our self, we get di right, na democracy. Goment need to caution us true-true becos of Ends Sars,"

For anoda pesin dia wey also gada for di rally, im view na say, "If di CP dey here to guide di hoodlums from hijacking di rally, e dey fine but dem no suppose threaten di citizens becos dem get right to come out to express demsefs. Police suppose dey here to protect and secure di citizens."

Wetin we call dis foto, Yoruba nation protesters for Ojota, Lagos

'Rally must hold'

One group wey be Ilana Omo Oodua bin announce despite warning by police say dem no go allow any type of protest for Lagos by any group or individual, say di rally go hold.

Also, ahead of di Lagos rally, Nigeria secret police DSS bin don declare Yoruba activist and Yoruba nation campaigner Sunday Adeyemo wey pipo sabi as Sunday Igboho wanted afta dem rain im house, and arrest pipo.

Afta di raid on Sunday Igboho house by DSS wey leave two pipo dead, Sunday Igboho bin say im no go come out to do di planned rally again to safeguard im live and odas.

But di main body of Yoruba self-determination group, Ilana Omo Oodua, for letter wey dem send to Lagos state govnor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and di Lagos police Commissioner say di protest go happen on Saturday.

Di group say make di govnor and di Police Oga make sure say jaguda boys no hijack di protest.

Wetin we call dis foto, Yoruba nation protesters for Ojota, Lagos

"We don dey peaceful, orderly and lawful for everywhere wey we don go. Therefore, we call on di Lagos State Police Command to ensure say jaguda pipo no hijack di protest. Na di duty of di police to safeguard our pipo," General Secretary and Legal Adviser of di group, Arc. George Akinola write for di letter.

Di Yoruba nation campaigners dey demand for dia own nation aside Nigeria.

Ralies to promote di campaign don happun for states across di south west.

On 15 May, hundreds of pipo wey dey clamour for Yoruba nation gada to do peaceful rally for Osun state, south west of Nigeria.

For April, police disrupt Yoruba Nation rally wey dem bin wan do for Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

Yoruba rights activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho wey dey lead dis rallies say no going back on di demand for a Yoruba nation.

Di Yoruba nation ginger begin loud more recently sake of di palava of di herders-farmers mata wey dey also affect di region.