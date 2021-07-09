Lil Baby arrested Paris: Police arrest Lil Baby for James Harden side inside Fashion Week sake of Cannabis possession

54 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

American rapper Lil Baby and im bodyguard don chop fine afta dem bin catch am with cannabis for France, na so police for Paris tok.

Di 26-year-old, wey im real name na Dominique Armani Jones bin spend Thursday night for inside police custody.

And na on Friday morning dem bin free am comot.

E bin dey with basketball player, James Harden wen dem gbab am.

But dem no even touch di NBA star or suspect am say im follow commit.

Harden and Li Baby dey Paris to jolly inside Fashion Week.

Di rapper sef bin don enta di Belenciaga couture show on Wednesday.

As at now Lil Baby management neva gree tok on top di mata.

Meanwhile im don post for im Instagram stories say "back at it".

Who be Lil Baby?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Lil Baby and im bodyguard for Paris for Fashion Week

Dem born Lil Baby for Atlanta, Georgia and im dey popular for im songs 'Drip Too Hard and The Bigger Picture'.

The Bigger Picture be protest song wey comot afta di death of George Floyd for police hand.

E don also collabo with big big American rappers dem like Drake, Future and Lil Wayne.

E recently drop im most recent album The Voice of the Heroes for June Dis year.