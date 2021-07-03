How to keep your vagina healthy afta sex

16 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, EMMA RUSSELL

E dey good to always make sure say your vagina dey healthy especially if you dey sexually active.

According to according to NHS UK, some bacteria and viruses fit enta di vagina during sex.

And dem include di bugs wey dey cause chlamydia, gonorrhoea, genital herpes, genital warts, syphilis and HIV.

You fit protect your vagina against all dis infections by using condom every time you have sex, NHS UK add.

Here na oda ways women fit make dia vagina healthy afta sex;

Use di bathroom after sex

E dey good for you to empty your bladder (piss) immediately afta sex because dis go help flush out bad bacteria fit don enta your urethra during sex.

If you no use di bathroom to empty your bladder and leave di bad bacteria for dia, e fit lead to urinary tract infections or bladder infection.

Clean your vagina area gently

Even though to empty your bladder immediately afta sex na sure way to reduce di risk of infection, to keep your vagina clean also dey good too.

You need to gently clean di outside part of your vagina (Vulva) with warm water to wash comot things like sweat, semen and odas.

If at all you wan use soap for di washing, NHS UK advise make women use plain, unperfumed soaps to wash di area around di vagina (di vulva) gently.

Remember to clean from Front to Back

Wia dis foto come from, BSIP

As you dey clean di outside part of your vaginal (Vulva) make sure say you clean from front to back to avoid make bad bacterial wey dey di rectum no enta di vagina.

If you clean your Vulva di wrong way like from back to front, e fit lead to a build up of bacteria wey fit cause urinary tract infections.

Make you no do douching

Some women dey use a douche to "clean" di vagina.

But according to NHS UK douching fit disrupt di normal vaginal bacteria so dem no recommend make women use any.

Di Vagina normally get lots of bacteria and dem dey dia to protect am, douching fit wash out everything inside di vagina, including all di healthy bacteria.

E no get any evidence wey don show say douching dey protect against STIs or vaginal infections. e fit even fit increase di risk.

No use Scented wipes and vaginal deodorants

All dis perfume products fit disrupt di vagina healthy natural balance, NHS UK add

Washing with water and plain soap na all you need to keep your vagina healthy.