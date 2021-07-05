Kaduna kidnapped students: Nigeria police rescue 'students kidnapped in Kaduna' school

5 July 2021, 14:30 WAT New Informate 42 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Police say dem don rescue 26 out of di students wey gunmen kidnap on Monday for Bethel Baptist school for Kaduna.

According to police, di gunmen overpower security guards for di school before dem pack unknown number of students enter bush.

Di command say rescue efforts dey go on at di moment to rescue di remaining students wey still dey with di gunmen.

Police say make parents no give up as dem go try dia best to protect all schools from attacks for di state.

Dis na di third high profile attack for Kaduna in 24 hours after gunmen attack Tuberculosis hospital and burn police station for di northern state.

Kaduna kidnapping: How gunmen attack hospital

Wetin we call dis foto, Security pipo dey di centre at di moment.

Eyewitness describe don how gunmen on Sunday attack di National Leprosy and Tuberculosis Centre.

Gunmen kidnap seven pipo including babies from di Kaduna hospital.

According to di eyewitness wey be staff of di centre, di gunmen start di attack after midnight.

And dem first surround di centre as dem plenti wey come, e add.

"All in all na three babies dem carry go because our lab technician wey dem kidnap get two babies with her.

"And also one nurse, Joy get one for hand too, plus 4 adults make am 7 pipo."

Wetin we call dis foto, Map wey dey show Zaria for Nigeria wia di hospital kidnapping happun

Police for Kaduna State say gunmen carry out attacks at di same time for:

Di residential quarters of National Tuberculosis and Leprosy Hospital and one nearby police station.

Di police say one group of gunmen open fire on di police station for Zaria.