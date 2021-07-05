"Dr Paul Enenche" Dunamis church: Dunamis stop #BuhariMustGo activists for church

5 July 2021, 15:30 WAT New Informate 5 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Worshippers for Dunamis International gospel centre in Abuja, Nigeria.

At least five #BuhariMustGo activists dem arrest for Dunamis church Abuja dey custody.

Dem gatz tell authorities wetin dem go find for Dr. Paul Enenche church on Sunday wit dia #BuhariMustGo T-shirts.

Omoyole Sowere, di convener of di group confam say dem arrest im comrades for di church.

Tori be say on July 4, 2021 for Dunamis International Gospel Centre for Lugbe Abuja, some activists show face.

Dem wear T-shirts with di inscription BUHARI MUST GO enta di church.

Local media dey report say dem burst enta di church to protest against 'bad governance'.

Kasala burst wen di church bin ask all first-timers to come out for prayers.

Na dia di activists file out with 'Buhari Must Go' T-shirts, begin chant wetin dem write ontop dia clothes.

According to di tori dem ignore di church administrators appeal to stop wetin dem dey do asdem insteasd march through to di altar.

Based on dis, na im, security operatives enta di mata to help pursue di demonstrators because di church service became rowdy.

However, a member of di Take-It-Back movement, Sanyaolu Juwon tok.

For one local media report, Juwon accuse di leadership of di church of double standards.

E say: "Di church ask all first-timers to come out for prayers.

"Di patriotic citizens obey di clarion call from di Altar with dia fully displayed 'Buhari Must Go' shirt.

"Kudos to di courageous activists for dis creativity...."

Di leader of di Take-It-Back movement, Omoyele Sowore, criticise di church.

Sowore no happy say di church demand make im supporters delete di live-streamed videotapes from social media.

"Dr Paul Enenche security men for Dunamis International Gospel Centre don force di campaigners to delete di live-streamed videotapes...." E tok.

However, for one report, di media office at Dunamis headquarters, Lugbe, Abuja, confir wetin happun to Vanguard Newspaper.

Dunamis add say di church leadership go speak on di matter.

But at di time of dis tori, Dr Paul Enenche Dunamis church never release statement.

And dem no ansa many calls BBC Pidgin put across to dem.

Dr Paul and Dr Mrs Becky Enenche na im be di lead pastors of Dunamis.