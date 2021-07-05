'Prophet TB Joshua burial': Evelyn Joshua lead funeral for Synagogue Church, Emmanuel TV candlelight procession

Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua widow Evelyn Joshua lead Synagogue Church candle light procession on Monday.

Monday procession for di Synagogue Church mountain begin di week long funeral rites of di influential Nigerian preacher.

Di candle light procession witness at least 5000 followers of di late prophet TB Joshua wey die last month.

Pipo from far and wide both black and white na im troop into Lagos Nigeria for di funeral rites.

However, di candlelight procession na private ceremony, according to wetin di Synagogue Church of All Nations tok.

Di only details dem give na say, e go start by 6:30pm on Monday

Di televangelist, and founder of di Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) die last month at di age of 57.

TB Joshua death occur few days to im 58 birthday.

Prophet TB Joshua burial candle light procession fotos

Wetin we call dis foto, Evelyn Joshua lead Synagogue Church candle light procession to begin 'TB Joshua funeral'.

