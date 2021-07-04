TB Joshua burial: Lagos state goment inspect Synagogue church before TB Joshua burial

19 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Lagos State government

Lagos State Goment don go inspect facilities for Synagogue Church of All Nations before di burial of di founder, Prophet Temitope Joshua wey die June 5th for di age of 57.

Dis dey happun as di burial of late T.B Joshua go take place between di 5th of July to di 11th of July 2021.

Dis waka na to to inspect facilities inside di church to make sure say dem follow di Covid-19 safety and prevention protocols as dem dey prepare for di Pastor burial.

Lagos State commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, and Director-General of Lagos State Safety Commission, Lanre Mojola lead di delegation from Lagos State Goment wey visit di church during di weekend.

Wetin Lagos state commissioner for Health tok during di visit?

Wia dis foto come from, Lagos State government

Oga Abayomi tok during di visit say di inspection dey in line with di third wave strategy wey Lagos State Goment dey try use to prevent di importation and spread of new deadly strains of Covid into Lagos and Nigeria.

E note say di late Prophet na very popular pesin with large congregation and followers from around di world and so di funeral go normally bring pipo from within and outside Nigeria wey go wan come to pay dia last respect to TB Joshua.

E explain say Lagos State Goment consider di funeral activities for SCOAN as important event wey need to follow Covid safety protocols so dat newly deadly strains of di virus no go enta di state or kontri.

Wia dis foto come from, Lagos State government

Abayomi add say di inspection and meeting with officials of SCOAN na di request of Lagos State Governor wey direct say make dem give SCOAN all dem need to host di funeral programme under strict Covid prevention protocol to limit any possibilities of bringing foreign Covid variants among di congregation and di community.

E also use di opportunity to offer deep condolences to di family of prophet T.B Joshua and members of di congregation on behalf of di Lagos State Goment.

Wia dis foto come from, Lagos State government

Things wey Lagos State Goment don do before di Burial

According to oga Aboyomi, dem don do plenti tok-tok with di officials and executive of SCOAN, and dem also dey in touch with Federal Government; dat include di Presidential Steering Committee and di Federal Ministry of Health,

Di Health Commissioner say dem don tok with several stakeholders;

"We dey look at di airport, we dey look at di land borders, we dey look at event before di five or seven days of di funeral, we dey look at di funeral activities itsef, we don get detailed account of di programme, we dey put some guidelines in place.

"Any visitor wey dey come inside di kontri gatz to go through di mandatory seven days of isolation plus testing before dem fit participate for any of di activities."

"We don inspect all di accommodation, we look di auditorium and we calculate how to completely remove di chance and di risk of infectious transmission".

Wia dis foto come from, Lagos satte government

Wia dis foto come from, Lagos State government

Wia dis foto come from, Lagos State government

Wia dis foto come from, Lagos State government

Di team from Lagos state goment wey carry out di inspection also include Incident Manager of Emergency Operation Centre of Lagos COVID Response, Dr. Ismail Abdul Salam,