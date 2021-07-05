Kaduna babies kidnap: How gunmen attack hospital, kidnap babies for Kaduna

one hour wey don pass

Eyewitness wey speak to BBC describe don how gunmen on Sunday attack di national leprosy and tuberculosis centre wey dey Kaduna wia dem kidnap seven pipo including babies.

According to di eyewitness wey be staff of di centre, di gunmen start di attack after midnight and dem first surround di centre as dem plenti wey come.

"All in all na 3 babies dem carry go because our lab technician wey dem kidnap get two babies with her and also one nurse, Joy get one for hand too, plus 4 adults make am 7 pipo."

Police for Kaduna state say di gunmen carry out simultaneous attacks for di residential quarters of National Tuberculosis and Leprosy Hospital and one nearby police station.

Di police say one group of gunmen open fire on di police station for Zaria. While dem bin dey engaged for shootout, another group attack di National Tuberculosis and Leprosy centre.

Although di assault dem block di gunmen for di police station, dem come go abduct some children, nurses and security guards from di hospital. Dem add say di gunmen escape with their victims into nearby forest.

"Di attack start after midnight and we just dey hear gunshots because di centre get police unit inside so di gunmen first do battle with police before dem proceed to enter di quarters wia dem do di kidnappings," na so di eyewitness tok.

Di staff wey say im bin dey shift before di kidnapping happun say e dey hope say im colleagues and di babies go regain dia freedom soon.

"Dis na pipo I dey work with and see everyday so for dis kain thing to happun dey very sad, I dey pray and hope dem go come back unharmed soon."