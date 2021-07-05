Prof. Wole Soyinka react to Nnamdi Kanu arrest and Sunday Igboho house raid
Nobel Laureate Professor Wole Soyinka say di raid on Yoruba activist Sunday Adeyemo wey pipo sabi as Sunday Igboho house by Nigeria secret police, DSS dey unconstitutional and illegal.
Inside exclusive interview with BBC Pidgin, Prof. Soyinka say goment suppose tell Igboho sorry ecos di case dem tink say e get with am currently no hold water.
Prof. Soyinka also respond to di ‘arrest’ of Ipob leader Nnamdi Kanu and also di way forward for Nigeria.