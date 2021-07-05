Nnamdi Kanu: 'Nigeria goment kidnap di Ipob leader' - Prof. Wole Soyinka

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, AFP

Nobel Laureate Professor Wole Soyinka don criticise di way and manner with which Nigeria goment 'arrest' di leader of di Indigenous People of Biafra, Ipob, Nnnamdi Kanu.

Di kontri Justice Minister Abubakar Malami bin announce on di 30th of June, say dem return Kanu to Nigeria.

"We want to inform Nigerians say goment working with security agencies don succeed in attempt to gbab Nnamdi Kanu and we don bring back come Nigeria."

Malami bin tell tori pipo for Abuja, di kontri political capital, on Tuesday Afternoon.

But inside exclusive interview with BBC Pidgin, Prof. Soyinka accuse di goment say na 'kidnap' dem kidnap Nnamdi Kanu and no be 'intercept' like dem dey say.

"No be for me to tell di goment to prepare imsef becos wen di truth about di way dem arrest Nnamdi Kanu come out, e go loud. Pipo dey say dis and dat, dat na one issue, weda Nigeria bin act outside international law."

"Di second issue get to do with di way Kanu conduct imsef outside di nation. Di level of di hate talks from Kanu outside dey unfortunate. But for me, Hate talks na issue wey di laws of any nation fit judge so e come back to di issue of weda e dey right to quote and unquote kidnap, you fit say intercept as much as you want, but I tink say dem kidnap Nnamdi Kanu and dat one dey wrong internationally and e dey wrong morally." Di Prof tok.

On di way forward, Prof. Soyinka say goment need to chook eye into di way di pipo no trust dem at all and stop di approach dem dey take now on groups wey dey call for separation from di kontri.

"No be Igboho be di issue, no be Kanu be di issue, pipo no trust and don tire for dis regime and dem only fit redeem demsef, reverse dis path dem dey on by coming clean, try to open new page, even forget di past how do we move on from here? all dis business of we meet dis, excuses, say we no create Boko Haram, we accept, you no create Miyetti Allah, but wetin you do about am, or wetin you suppose do from here on, dat na di only way we fit save our sanity or make small progress." Prof. Soyinka tok.

How and where dem arrest Nnamdi Kanu?

E no dey clear where Nigeria goment arrest Kanu.

But di British High Commission for Nigeria don reveal say dem no dey behind Nnamdi Kanu re-arrest and extradition.

UK High Commission tok -tok pesin Dean Hurlock say dem dey aware of reports say di Nigerian goment don detain Kanu and dat dem no arrest am from UK for extradition purposes, Hurlock add.

Meanwhile Kenya goment also deny tori say dem get hand for di arrest and eventual deportation of Nnamdi Kanu to Nigeria.

Kenya High Commissioner to Nigeria, Wilfred Machage say di accuse dey false, wrong and illegal plus anybody wey get evidence of wen, where and how e take happun for Kenya make e bring am forward.

Meanwhile, Nigeria goment dey silent about how and where dem arrest di Ipob leader.