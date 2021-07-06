Governor Wike cancel state-wide curfew for Rivers

6 July 2021, 18:42 WAT

Wia dis foto come from, Nyesom Wike

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike don lift di state-wide curfew wey bin dey from 8:30pm to 6am for di state.

Governor Wike for inside one state broadcast announce say di cancellation of di curfew go start from Wednesday 7 July, 2021.

Governor Wike bin put night time curfew for di border wey di State get wit oda States on 28 April, 2021 after some security attacks bin happen for neighbouring States.

After some gunmen attack and kill some security personnel for Abua Odual and Ikwerre local goment areas, di State Security Council come impose state-wide curfew from 10pm to 6am.

But on 11 May, 2021 after yet anoda attack by unknown gunmen wey kill security personnel , di goment come review di state-wide curfew to start from 7pm to 6am.

Den on 16 May, 2021, dem come adjust di curfew time for Port Harcourt and Obio Akpor local goment areas to 8:30pm to 6am wit di promise say di curfew no go last pass time wen e dey necessary.

Governor Wike add say dem decide to lift di curfew across di State as dem don assess and see say di security situation don improve.