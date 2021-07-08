TB Joshua burial: Lying-in-state ceremony of Synagogue Church of All Nations prophet - See how e happun

8 July 2021, 19:23 WAT New Informate 24 minutes wey don pass

Di remains of popular Nigeria Tele-Evangelist, late Prophet TB Joshua land for di Synagogue Church of All Nations for di lying in state ceremony on Thursday, 8, July, 2021.

Dis na about one month afta e death on 5, June, 2021.

Di motorcade way carri di body first do stop over for di prayer mountain of di church way dey Agodo area of Lagos at about 8am Thursday morning wia plenti of im followers bin come pay am last respect.

Dem move from dia through di busy Ikotun road to di main church auditorium wia thousands of pipo dey wait to receive am.

Wetin we call dis foto, Police officer dey control tins for Prophet TB Joshua lying-in-state

'Tight security'

Security tight well-well for di entire Ikotun area of Lagos as im motorcade dey move. Plenti officers of di Nigerian army, DSS, police, Civil Defense, LASTMA, Road safety, Vigilante service etc follow form security for di area.

Army band and local live band dey play in front of di motorcade as e dey move on di road. Di body arrive di church at about 11am.

Wetin we call dis foto, Mourners for Prophet TB Joshua lying-in-state

'White clothes and plenti tears'

Di casket and ambulance wey dem put di late prophet TB Joshua dey in glass form so pipo fit see im body.

Inside di casket, di late prophet wear white cloth and carry white Bible for im hand.

Dem lay di body inside di glass casket for middle of di Synagogue church wia pipo dey match pass through to see and wish am well.

Plenti pipo dey cry and shed tears as dem sight di body. Some pipo fall for ground, some dey vomit, some dey shout and some dey sing as dem sight di bodi.

BBC Pidgin sight pipo from plenti kontris dia wey come to pay am last respect including pipo from Ghana, England, Hungary, Cameroun, Mozambique etc.

Top among pipo wey dey ground to receive am na im wife Evelyn, im Children, army band, church members, fans and well wishers.

As at time of filing dis report Thursday evening, pipo still dey enta di church to view im body as e lye-in-state inside di auditorium.

Di church authorities say dem go bury di late prophet for di church on Friday morning.

Di week long activities wey di church authorities put together for di burial ceremony start on Monday wit a candle light procession for di prayer mountain of di church wit about 5000 pipo in attendance.

Dem do service of tributes for am on Tuesday wit plenti pipo in attendance including former Nigeria Minister Femi Fani kayode, Mr Gani Adams and some Nollywood actors.

Wia dis foto come from, Emmanuel TV/Facebook Wetin we call dis foto, Prophet TB Joshua Family during di night of tributes

Di Church host service of songs for am on Wednesday wit top musicians in attendance including Nigerian singer Timi Dakolo, Ghanaian reggae star Shasha Malley and comedian Destalker.