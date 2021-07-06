Imo state news: Hope Uzodinma, police launch ‘operation search and flush’

Wia dis foto come from, Imo Police Wetin we call dis foto, Inspector General of Police Usman Alkali launch 'Operation Seatch and Flush' for Imo state

South east Nigeria don calm compared to wetin don happen in di last 7 months for di region.

For dat period, Police suffer attacks from gunmen for inside di mainly Igbo speaking region of eastern Nigeria, according to different confam tori wey BBC Pidgin don torchlight.

Di jaguda boys also target federal property including office of Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, prison facilities and odas.

To address di situation for South eastern Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari for im interview wit Arise Television say di agitation of Indigenous People of Biafra (Ipob) na "dot in a circle" wey no fit exist anywhere.

"Di ones for di south east we know dem, di ones for di north east we know dem," President Buhari tok.

Wia dis foto come from, Screenshot Wetin we call dis foto, Screeenshot of gunmen dey carry out attack for Orlu Imo state, South eastern Nigeria

E no tey afta President Buhari make di pronouncement wen security agencies launch operations for south-eastern Nigeria.

Di first one 'Operation Restore Peace' wey Inspector-General of police launch for di region - di operation don yield results wit di arrest of plenty suspected members of di gunmenwey dey disturb di region.

Now, di police togeda wit di state goment don launch 'operation search and flush'.

Wetin police say 'Operation search and flush' dey about?

Wia dis foto come from, Imo Police Wetin we call dis foto, Inspector General of Police Usman Alkali for Imo state

Recently Inspector General of Police Usman Alkali flag off of Operation Search and Flush for di state afta di state goment donate vehicles and oda logistic assistance to assist police.

Di Police IG Alkali wey commission di operational base of of 'Operation Search can Flush' say im dey happy say Govnor Hope Uzodinma dey committed to restore order for di state.

"'Operation Search and Flush' na to provide visibility policing for all communities for Imo state to avoid attack by jaguda pipo," police tell BBC pidgin.

Michael Abattam, tot-tok pesin for Imo police say di operation dey in collaboration between police, Army, Civil Defence and oda security agencies wey dey for di state.

According to Abattam, "specifically dis operation na to provide visibility policing for communities. And di major role na to dey carry out steady patrol to ensure say pipo dey safe.

"Di operation go also enlighten our pipo about security. So we except say pipo go support us by offering information on major criminal activities wey dey happen.