Why Ghana landlords wey collect over 6 month rent advance from tenants risk jail term

55 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Landlords for Ghana who dey collect over six months rent advance from tenants dey risk jail term according de Department of Rent Control.

Officials for Rent Control notify de public say de practice of collecting bulk rent from tenants dey against Section 25 Subsection 5 of de Rent Act.

According to Public Relations Officer, Emmauel Kporsu, landlords go fit sign one year, two years or three years contract plus tenants but in terms of payment dem no for collect am in full.

Rather dem for fit take de three years advance in bits, maximum of six month until de contract go end.

Per Section 25 (5) de Rent Act,"...de payment of more than six months, go be guilty of offence wey upon conviction dem go fit pay fine of over 500 penalty units...or imprisonment of not more than two years."

Financial burden of rent advance for Ghana

De practice where landlords dey collect between one and three years rent in advance from potential tenants be major issue of concern to most Ghanaians.

Dis practice dey place financial stress on tenants sake of de bulk cash wey be involved.

De attempt to make profits by landlords across Ghana make de practice popular for de country.

1.7 million Ghana housing deficit

One of de make reasons for de ongoing exploitation of tenants be de housing deficit for Ghana.

Data from de Figures de Statistical Service show say Ghana get housing deficit of 1.7 million housing units, dem project say dis number go catch two million by 2020.