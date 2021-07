Southern governors meeting: Sanwo-Olu, Wike, Akeredolu, odas say make next Nigeria president come from south

Wia dis foto come from, Govnor Rotimi Akeredolu

Southern Govnors for Nigeria don take stand say make di next president of di kontri come from di south.

Dem agree dis one for di meeting of di southern govnors wey happun for Lagos state.

Di Southern Governors Forum end for Lagos with firm position for rotational presidency between di North and South in di next Presidential election for Nigeria.

Di Chairman of di Forum and Governor of Ondo State, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu, wey brief newsmen afta di meeting say, na joint decision for di meeting say make next President of di kontri come from di south.

Di govnors bin torchlight important issues including restructuring, state policing, fiscal federalism and open grazing.

Di meeting dey come few months afta di one wey bin happun for Asaba wey Delta state Governor bin host.

For dia, di governors agree to ban open grazing, call for restructuring of Nigeria, and di need for state police.

Host govnor Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu receive di govnors for Alausa, Ikeja, di venue of their meeting before dem proceed for dia closed door meeting.

Some of di pipo for di meeting na Govnor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State; Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State; Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State; and Edo State deputy governor Philip Shaibu.

Odas na Ogun State Govnor Dapo Abiodun; Enugu State govnor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi; Ekiti State Govnor Kayode Fayemi.

Meanwhile, di Chairman of di Southern Govnors Forum, Rotimi Akeredolu, don tell tori pipo say dem go release statement wen dem dia meeting end.

See fotos of di meeting as e happun

