Buzz Bar Lagos owners Armani and Sumbo dey under arrest by EFCC for alleged internet fraud

14 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, @officialEFCC

Operatives of di Lagos Zonal Office of di Economic and Financial Crimes Commission don arrest Boniface Odenigbo Amandianeze AKA Armani and Olasunmbo Olawale Winfunke AKA Sumbo wey be di owners of Buzz Bar for Lagos.

For one statement from Wilson Uwujaren wey be EFCC tok-tok pesin, dem arrest dem for alleged internet fraud and money laundering recently.

"We arrest di suspects, Boniface Odenigbo Amandianeze and Olasunmbo Olawale Winfunke, owners of Buzz Bar, one nightclub wey dey Adetokunbo Ademola Street, Victoria Island, Lagos, recently for No 2A and 2B Oniru Estate, Lagos."

EFCC say di arrest of Armani and Sumbo follow credible intelligence wey di commission receive about dia alleged involvement for some crime wey include romance scam, business email compromise, benefit scam, credit card fraud and money laundering.

EFFC add say during dia arrest, dem recover four exotic cars, mobile devices, laptop computers, jewellery and wrist watches wey worth hundreds of millions from dia hand.

According to EFCC, further investigations don also establish nexus with oda associates wey dem suspect to dey into computer-related fraud.

Oga Wilson Uwujaren say dem go soon charge dem to court.

Between January to June dis year alone, EFCC say dem don arrest over one thousand suspected internet fraudsters between di ages of 25- 34.

For July 5 alone, EFCC arrest six pipo for alleged Internet Fraud for Enugu and four suspected Internet Fraudsters for Abuja.

Internet fraud alias Yahoo-Yahoo na serious issue wey di commission dey try to stop for Nigeria as di involvement of youths inside di crime dey increase more-more.