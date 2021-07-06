Gwen Stefani: Blake Shelton wedding photos wit American singer dey totori fans

37 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

American singers Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton tie di knot over di weekend.

Di couple bin exchange vows for Shelton Oklahoma ranch, according to wetin "CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King tok.

Gwen Stefani enta social media on Monday to share photos of di ceremony for her Instagram page.

"July 3rd 2021 dreams do come true !!!," di singer write am as caption.

For inside di foto, Blake Shelton, 45 and Gwen Stefani pose outdoors at sunset at dia wedding.

Stefani, 51 no fit keep di smile off her face as her husband drive her inside golf cart wey dem decorate wit bows as she hold bouquet of flowers.

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/gwenstefani

For anoda foto, di two bin share embrace in front of one massive five-tier wedding cake wey dem again adorn wit white roses.

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/gwenstefani

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/gwenstefani

Di couple bin engage for 2020 but bin put off dia wedding a few times sake of di pandemic.

Dem first reveal dia engagement last October for Instagram post wey show dem embrace, Stefani caption di photo, "yes please!" alongside one emoji of wedding ring.

For Shelton announcement im write, "Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020… And di rest of my life." e write "I love you. I heard a YES!"

Di No Doubt alum and kontri singer begin date for 2015 afta she meet am for NBC The Voice, wia dem both serve as judges and coaches.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Stefani and Shelton bin collaborate on multiple duets including "Nobody But You", "Go Ahead and Break My Heart" and "Happy Anywhere."

Dem also join forces for one holiday song "You Make It Feel Like Christmas."

Dis na di second marriage for Stefani, wey bin previously marry Gavin Rossdale and who she share three children wit: Kingston James McGregor, 15, Zuma Nesta Rock, 12, and Apollo Bowie Flynn, 7.