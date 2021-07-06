Lagos state pass bill to stop parade of suspect - See wetin go happun next

10 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook/Lagos State House of Assembly,Nigeria

Di Lagos House of Assembly don pass bill to stop police from parading suspects before di media.

On Monday, di lawmakers bin pass an amended version of di Criminal Justice Law of di state.

Deputy Speaker, Wasiu Eshilokun-Sanni, preside over di sitting on behalf of di Speaker, Rt. Hon. (Dr) Mudashiru Obasa.

Afta a voice vote, di Deputy Speaker direct di acting Clerk of di House, Mr. Olalekan Onafeko, to transmit di bill to di governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for assent.

If di Lagos state governor assent to di bill, e go officially become law to stop di police from parading suspects before di media.

Parade of suspects before di media for Nigeria don always be a point of debate.

Several lawyers, human right activists and civil society organisations don call for am to end say e no dey protect di human rights of suspects.

Femi Falana, one Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and a human rights activist bin sue di police, di Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and di Attorney-General of Federation for 2019, ontop media parade of suspects.

Falana bin dey seek, "Declaration say di pre-trial media parade of criminal suspects by di Respondents dey illegal, null and void as e violate Section 34 of di Constitution of di Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 as amended and Article 5 of di African Charter on Human and Peoples' Rights (Ratification and Enforcement) Act (CAP A9) Laws of di Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

Di court neva fix date for hearing of di matter.

Wia dis foto come from, @lshaofficial

Wetin di amended bill dey about?

Section 9(A) of di newly passed bill states: "As from di commencement of dis law, di police go stop dey parade any suspect before di media."

Di bill also state di conditions under which any policeman fit arrest without warrant.

One of di condition be say pesin must be reasonably suspected to unlawfully be in possession of firearms or other such dangerous instruments.

A subsection of di bill also stop di police or any other agency from arresting anybody "in lieu of any other pesin in a criminal matter."

Di bill add say any pesin wey dem arrest "go get reasonable facilities for obtaining legal advice, bail or making arrangements for defence or release.

For di bill dem tok say, suspect should be "given humane treatment, wit di right to dignity of di pesin;

Dem no go subject suspect to any form of torture, cruel, inhumane or degrading treatment,