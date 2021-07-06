Ghana opposition NDC stage 'march for justice' demonstration for Accra

one hour wey don pass

Ghana opposition party, National Democratic Congress (NDC) go embark on March for Justice demonstration today.

De demonstrators dey protest de growing levels of injustice in de country from police den military officials.

De NDC Youth wing led demo start from Accra Mall den end for around Parliament House areas.

Ghana Police Service initially indicate say dem no go allow make de protest happen sake of Covid-19 restrictions, but dem later make u-turn on de decision to allow de protest.

But de police say de choice of route by de NDC be problematic, sake of dat dem go monitor de movement.

Wetin we call dis foto, De demonstrators dey protest de "growing levels of injustice" in de country from police den military officials.

National Youth Organizer of de NDC, George Opare Addo talk say dem go submit petition to President Akufo-Addo.

The Police have agreed to provide security during the protest after earlier declining citing covid-19 imposition of restriction.

De NDC youth wing get support from pressure group Inter-Party Resistance.

Against the New Voters Register (IPRAN), made up of group six other political parties.