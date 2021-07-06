TB Joshua children, wife Evelyn Joshua, Timi Dakolo, Fani-Kayode, odas pay tribute to di late prophet for im burial

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Emmanuel TV/Facebook Wetin we call dis foto, Prophet TB Joshua Family

Day two of di funeral ceremony of di founder of di Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Temitope Balogun Joshua wey also dey known as TB Joshua witness di presence of many dignitaries.

Members of di family of di late pastor for dia tribute say though dem experience trial and test as a family but say dem survive am.

Wia dis foto come from, Emmanuel TV/Facebook Wetin we call dis foto, Prophet TB Joshua Daughter, Sarah Joshua

According to im wife Evelyn Joshua, she watch TB Joshua grow from "8-member assembly wey siddon on top mat to wooden bench, naim groom me to be di woman wey I don become today. For gold to become gold e must pass through fire. I just wan thank you for being a good father to out children."

Wia dis foto come from, Emmanuel TV/Facebook Wetin we call dis foto, Prophet TB Joshua Daughter, Heart Joshua

TB Joshua children, Sarah, Promise and Heart for dia tribute describe dia father as man wey get "formidable dedication."

"Di kain love wey you show us we never see before. If anybody live any enigmatic life na you. My father na di biggest humanitarian wey I ever know," Sarah tok.

Wia dis foto come from, Emmanuel TV/Facebook Wetin we call dis foto, Prophet TB Joshua Daughter, Promise Joshua

TB Joshua Burial

Di burial bin start on Monday wit candle light procession - dis na di event wey kick-start di burial ceremony of di Nigerian preacher, televangelist, and founder of SCOAN wey die last month.

Di second day na all-day tribute service for di church wey witness speeches wey pipo take honour di late preacher.

Some of di pipo wey attend di Day Two service na Nollywood actors, comedians Gbenga Adeyinka, Destalker, Former Minister of Aviation Femi Fani-Kayode, and dignitaries from all of di world.

"I know plenty pipo including two president for Nigeria wey get immense respect for Prophet TB Joshua. Di man get friends everywhere and many pipo love am," Fani-Kayode tok.

Wia dis foto come from, Emmanuel Tv/Facebook Wetin we call dis foto, Nigerian singer Timi Dakolo perform for TB Joshua Day of Tribute

Music artist Timi Dakolo, Dominican Republic gospel singer Nancy Amancio also perform for di event wey witness oda multiple performances.