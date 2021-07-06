England vs Denmark: Prediction, team news and how to watch di Euro 2020 semi-final match

15 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

England go play Denmark for di second semi final match for Euro 2020 for London on Wednesday July 7.

Di match wey go shele for Wembley stadium go start by 8pm West African time.

Moral high well-well for di Three Lions afta dia biggest victory for di Euros, dem flog 4-0 for di quarterfinals and tori be say dis na di first time dem dey score four goals for knockout stages of any competition since 1966 FIFA World Cup final.

Gareth Southgate side na also di first team wey dem neva score for di Euros too.

But Denmark bin put sand- sand for dia garri wen di two team bin face each oda recently last year. Christian Eriksen score di winning goal from penalty for Wembley for dia UEFA Nations League match for 2020.

Di Danes too na team wey find dia form at di right time for dis tournament, dem don score 11 goals so far.

Match prediction

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Gareth Southgate side get ginger to go the extra mile - dis na place some of dia peers in di last 25 years fail to reach.

Na so football sabi pesin Ufuoma Egbamuno tell BBC Pidgin.

E add say "e go dey very close pass wetin most people tink. Southgate don show say e get di ability to change tactics and either change shape or personnel to adapt to an opponent. But I expect di Wembley crowd to just push England through to dia first final since 1966." E tok.

Prediction: England 2 - 1 Denmark

Possible line-ups

England: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Phillips, Rice; Saka, Mount, Sterling; Kane

Denmark: Schmeichel; Christensen, Kjær, Vestergaard; Stryger, Højbjerg, Delaney, Mæhle; Braithwaite, Dolberg, Damsgaard

How to watch

Cable company DSTV go carry di match live for SuperSport channel 204

Wetin di managers tok?

Gareth Southgate, England manager tell Uefa say: "We get correct opportunity. Na chance to make history as wey never reach European Championship final before. No be pressure for di team sha; Na another challenge wey we gatz take on, and at di moment dem dey rise to these challenges. We get two games wit Denmark for autumn.

I know say dem bin good team and dem don prove am again for dis tournament. Dis go be fantastic game to dey part of."

Kasper Hjulmand, Denmark coach: "E go dey like say we dey play an away game, but dat one also get im own beauty, so actually we dey look forward to am.

We dey happy say pipo go dey and di fans don return back to di stadium, although obviously we for like make half di stadium wear Danish colours. Our motivation na to silence di spectators, but we know e go dey difficult."