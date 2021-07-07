Muhammadu Buhari: Nigeria president praise 'professional way' security agencies handle Igboho, Nnamdi Kanu

44 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, @BUHARISALLAU

Nigeria president Muhammadu Buhari don hail di professional way security agencies handle di arrest of Nnamdi Kanu and raid of yoruba activist, Sunday Adeyemo house on Thursday.

For inside statement, President Buhari say di acts of di security agents "must be commended" and dem suppose "sustain dis level of professionalism".

Dis comments by di President dey come days afta Nigeria Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami announce di arrest of Kanu wey be di leader of di ban Indigenous People of Biafra.

Days afta Kanu arrest, Nigeria secret police - Department of State Services - carry out raid for di home of Yoruba activist, Sunday Adeyemo alias Sunday Igboho. Dem allege say im get weapons and since don declare am wanted. Im lawyer don since deny di accuse and demand 500 million naira compensation.

President Buhari through im Media aide, Garba Shehu wey release di statement claim say Igboho na "militant ethnic Secessionist, wey also bin dey conduct acts of terror and disturbing di peace under di guise of protecting fellow 'kinsmen'."

'Goment bin don dey monitor Nnamdi Kanu and Ipob'

Since di arrest and court appearance of Kanu for court, di goment bin don dey tight-lipped over how dem gbab di Ipob leader.

Di president say dem detain Kanu "as a result of cross-border cooperation. Rumours don dey say na for Nairobi dem arrest am, but di Kenyan High Commission to Nigeria don since distance demsef from "such claims".