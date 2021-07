Agnes Mba: Meet 9 year old Ghana girl who dey crawl over 1 kilometer to school everyday

19 minutes wey don pass

Meet 9 year old Ghana girl, Agnes Mba who dey crawl over 1 kilometer to school everyday.

She shock her entire village after she wake up one day, wear school uniform, crawl on her bare knees go school to achieve en dreams.

'Since dem born me, I no walk before but I believe say one day I go walk like my friends'

Agnes Mba shock her entire village after she wake up one day, wear school uniform, crawl on her bare knees go school to achieve en dreams.