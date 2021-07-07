Bethel Baptist High School Kaduna: 'Kidnappers say 121 students dey well and okay - President Kaduna Baptist conference

Di kidnappers of 121 students from one high school for Nigeria northern Kaduna State don tell di school management say di hostages dey "well and okay".

President of Kaduna Baptist conference, Rev Yahaya Adamu Jangado say di abductors confam di welfare of di students for phone call wey e do wit dem.

Jangado add say di the kidnappers confirmed say di number of abducted students na 121 afta dem conduct a head count.

Local media bin don report say more than 140 students bin suffer kidnap on5 July.

'Education for northern Nigeria dey under serious threat'

Some experts don describe di kidnappings and killings wey dey happun for schools across northern Nigeria as 'serious threat' to education.

Early on Monday gunmen attack Bethel Baptist school for Kaduna wia dem kidnap 121 students, dis last one make am di 7th high profile school kidnapping across northern Nigeria.

Respected social commentator Mallam Tijjani Isah say dis attacks and kidnappings na something wey fit kill education for north especially for di girl child.

"Dis attacks wey don become rampant get serious effect as e fit kill education for north especially for di girl child."

"Already many of di parents dey weak and poor and no be small effort to carry pikin go school so for dis tins to come dey happun fit make many of di parents give up."

Dr Kabiru Adamu na security expert and owner of Beacon consulting e yan say di only way out na for all goments to work as one and for pipo to support dem towards ending di problem.

"Anoda thing be say goment suppose create a special agency wey go dey battle influx of weapons and to stop all dis problems dis go go long way."

Reports show say from December to date about 1000 students na dem enter kidnappers hands across northern Nigeria and 300 of dem still dey in captivity.

School kidnappings wey don happun recently for Nigeria

Students bin leave dia footwear behind as dem try to japa wen di attack happun

Kankara school

On 11 December 2020 gunmen enter goment science secondary school for Kankara town wey dey Katsina state to kidnap over 300 students.

Kagara school

For 27 February gunmen enter dis secondary school for Niger state wey dem carry nearly 50 students go.

Jangebe school

On 2nd of March gunmen also attack Girls secondary school for Jangebe town wey dey Zamfara state wia dem kidnap hundreds of female students.

Greenfield university

For March 2021 gunmen in di middle of di night attack Greenfield university wey dey Kaduna state wia dem kidnap over 30 students go.

College of forestry

On 15th of March gunmen attack dis college wey no too far from Nigeria Defence Academy for Kaduna wia dem kidnap nearly a 100 students.

Tegina islamic school

On 30th May 2021, anoda set of gunmen attack Salihu Tanko islamic school for Tegina town and kidnap over 100 students including some as young as 3 year old.

Nuhu Bamalli Poly