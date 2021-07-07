Covid: Wetin you need know about di fast track vaccination trials for UK travellers

Two of biggest airlines for di world wan test trial fast-track lanes for Heathrow airport for arrivals wey don dey fully-vaccinated.

Under di arrangement, passengers from some kontris go fit upload their vaccination status before dem board plane.

Di trial wey British Airways and Virgin Atlantic dey do dey come as di aviation industry dey request for quarantine-free travel to di UK for travellers wey dey lower-risk amber list countries.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps dey ready to announce di scheme dis week.

Dis move dey come just days afta di UK goment announce say dem go relax most of di lockdown measures for England from 19 July.

Earlier dis week, Health Secretary Sajid Javid say oga Shapps go update MPs on international travel and e go comot "di need for fully-vaccinated arrivals to isolate wen dem come from kontri wey dey di amber list".

However, as cases continue to dey rise for UK, health experts say no vaccines dey 100% effective.

Most popular holiday destinations currently dey on di amber list, wey mean say pipo must isolate for up to 10 days as dem land UK.

How di Trial go work

Di trial, wey go start dis weekend, go allow passengers wey dey fully vaccinated and dey travel on selected flights to Heathrow from Athens, Los Angeles, Montego Bay and New York to show proof of their vaccination status.

Pipo wey go take part go dey allowed to use special arrivals lane for di UK border.

Dem hope say di trial go "reassure" di goment say airlines and airports fit check vaccine status away from border, plus dis go reduce pressure on UK immigration halls.

Di trial go accept internationally recognised vaccination credentials wey include di NHS app, CDC card, US state-level digital certification and the EU digital Covid certificate.

Wetin airline executives tok

John Holland-Kaye, chief executive of Heathrow Airport, say wetin dem dey do na to show goment say dem fit check and know pipo wey don complete dia vaccination.

"Di trial wey we go start later dis week go allow us show say we fit do 100% checks on double vaccination before pipo enta plane."

Sean Doyle, British Airways chief executive and chairman, add join say im dey "confident" di trial go dey successful.

"We dey look forward to provide di data wey prove say e dey simple for fully vaccinated status to dey verified and say goment fit meet dia commitment for di kontri to get back to normal," e tok.

Shai Weiss, Virgin Atlantic chief executive, say di trial go demonstrate di industry readiness to "rapidly operationalise di new policy, and work wit goment and authorities to ensure smooth operation, as e go support di reopening of di transatlantic corridor, without which £23 million dey lost each day from di UK economy".

Inside joint statement, di companies say di UK don "lead di world wit dia successful vaccine programme", but add say e dey "fail to reap di economic and social rewards" of other kontris wey dey accept fully-vaccinated pipo wey no need make dem quarantine.

Di kasala wey coronavirus rule dey cause for UK

Meanwhile, self-isolation rule change for fully vaccinated pipo for England don dey delayed until 16 August, wey don provoke concern from some Tory MPs and firms.

From that date, pipo for England wey don collect two doses of di coronavirus injection no go need to self-isolate again if dem come in close contact wit pesin wey test positive for Covid.

Industry group UK Hospitality say di move no come soon enough - and tok about di wahala wey di current system don cause, wey force bar and restaurant staff to self-isolate "unnecessarily".

On Tuesday, another 28,773 cases dey reported across di UK, plus 37 deaths within 28 days afta dem positive test.