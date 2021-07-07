Haiti president killed: Jovenel Moise death for e home shock pipo

28 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Haiti President Jovenel Moïse

On Wednesday tori of di assassination of Haiti president, Jovenel Moise shock many as unidentified gunmen kill am for im house.

Haitian Prime Minister Claude Joseph tok inside statement say di assailants kill Moise for e Port-au-Prince residence around 1 a.m local time (05:00 GMT).

Tori be say di First Lady also wunjure for di attack.

Oga Joseph say "dem don take all measures to guarantee to continuance of di state".

Biography of President Jovenel Moïse

Wia dis foto come from, EPA

Jovenel Moïse na Haitian politician wey dem born on June 26, 1968 for Trou-du-Nord.

Before im assassination on Wednesday Jovenel Moïse don become one of di most successful Politician for Haiti at 53.

Di late president get Wife and children.

President Jovenel Moïse assassination not di first for Haiti

Since di creation of di kontri, Haiti don experience political instability. Dis instability don lead to several crisis for di poor kontri wey don get over 50 President and Head of states between 1804 and 2021.

Dis no be di first time tori of di assassination of President for Haiti dey happen.

Di kontri first President, Jean Jacques Dessalines wey serve between 1804 - 1806 bin die through assassination.

President Jovenel Moïse assassination

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Protesters for Haiti

Di assassination of di President of Haiti President Jovenel Moïse na di height of di wahala wey di South American kontri dey face since late last year.

Di opposition organise protest across di kontri wey often turn violent as dem dey insist on dia call for President Moïse to step down sake of wetin dem call constitutional crisis.

For February 2021 tension for di kontri escalate afta goment announce say dem don arrest of over 20 pipo on top allegation say dem plan to overthrow and kill di president.