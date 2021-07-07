Haiti population, continent, location and oda tins to know about di kontri wey gunmen kill dia President, Jovenel Moïse

20 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

World leaders don begin react to di death of Haiti President Jovenel Moïse wey gunmen shoot and kill for im house for di nation capital.

Britain Prime minister say " I dey shocked and sad by di death of President Moïse. We send our condolences to im family and pipo of Haiti. Dis na bad thing and I dey call for calm at di time. "

US say dem dey assess di "tragic attack" wey kill Haiti president overnight and dem go brief President Joe Biden on di assassination, na so White House tok on Wednesday.

"We still dey gather information," White House press secretary Jen Psaki tell tori pipo MSNBC. "We still dey assess di mata right now."

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Gunmen shoot and kill Jovenel Moïse was fatally for im house attack, and injure im wife Martine na so di prime minister tok

Earlier, Haiti interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph bin give details of how dia president take die.

According to Oga Joseph, e say unidentified armed men enta di president house for Port-au-Prince by 01:00am local time (05:00 GMT) and shoot and kill am.

Di gunmen injure di First Lady Martine Moïse for di attack.

Oga Joseph say dem dey do "everything to guarantee di continuity of di state

Haiti country profile

Haiti become di world first black-lead republic and di first independent Caribbean state wen dem pursue French colonial control and slavery for early 19th century.

But dia independence cost dem big time. Dem gatz pay reparations to France, wey bin demand for compensation for former slave owners. Tori be say di 19th century "independence debt" dem no pay am off until 1947. And now many pipo don tell France to repay di money back.

Instability, dictatorships and natural disasters in recent decades don see dem become di poorest nation for Americas.

For 2010, one earthquake wey hit di kontri kill more dan 200,000 pipo and cause serious damage to dia infrastructure and dia economy.

Dem bin put UN peacekeeping force for dia for 2004 to help stabilize di kontri country, and only withdrew dem for 2017.

Facts about Haiti

Haiti na Republic

Dia capital na Capital: Port-au-Prince

Population 10.2 million

Area 27,750 sq km (10,714 sq miles)

Major languages Creole, French

Major religion Christianity

Life expectancy dia na 61 years (men), and 64 years (women)

Currency gourde

UN, World Bank

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

1804 - General Jean Jacques Dessalines declare independence black republic of Haiti afta rebel slaves defeat French sojas wey Napoleon Bonaparte send.

1915 - US invasion afta black-mulatto palava, wey endanger dia property and investments for di kontri.

1934 - US withdraw sojas from Haiti, but maintain fiscal control until 1947.

1957 - Francois "Papa Doc" Duvalier win elections. Im eventually turn im administration into bad dictatorship.

1971 - Papa Doc die and im son Jean-Claude "Baby Doc" Duvalier replace am .

1986 -One uprising force President Duvalier go exile, e end di 29-year family dictatorship.

1990 - Populist priest Father Jean-Bertrand Aristide win di presidential election, dat na Haiti first free and peaceful polls.

1991 - Military overthrow President Aristide .

1994 - 20,000 US troops arrive to restore democracy. and Jean-Bertrand Aristide return.

2004 - President Aristide leave Haiti again sake of rebellion. US Marines land to restore order. na dia dem put UN stabilisation force in place.