England vs Denmark: Starting line-up, photos of fans as di Euro 2020 semi final match wan kick-off

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Fans don begin arrive for Wembley Stadium for London di venue for di match between England and Denmark .

Dis na di second semi-final match of Euro 2020, di winner of dis game go play Italy for Sunday final.

Both teams don announce dia starting line up for di match.

So, na just one change for England as dem hope to make history and reach di European Championship final for di first time.

Arsenal exciting 19-year-old winger Bukayo Saka go start ahead of Jadon Sancho, wey dey bench.

Ben White, Ben Chilwell or Dominic Calvert-Lewin no dey stating line-up and dem no dey bench too.

Meanwhile Denmark maintain di same team wey win di quarter-final match against Czech Republic last Saturday.

Dia coach Kasper Hjulmand bin tok afta di match say tiredness na major concern but im go with the same XI again.

Na Simon Kjaer dey captain di Danes.

England vs Denmark starting line-up

England XI: Pickford, Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw, Rice, Phillips, Mount, Saka, Sterling, Kane.

Denmark XI: Schmeichel, Christensen, Kjaer, Vestergaard, Stryger Larsen, Hojbjerg, Delaney, Maehle, Braithwaite, Dolberg, Damsgaard.

See fotos of di fans for Wembley

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images