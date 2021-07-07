Dilip Kumar: What to know about di Bollywood legend wey die at di age of 98

one hour wey don pass

Wetin we call dis foto, Dilip Kumar na star inside more than 65 films

Ogbonge Bollywood star and one of India earliest and most famous actor, Dilip Kumar, don die at di age of 98 years.

Kumar di legend, bin act for more dan 65 films inside fifty years and im acting style make im fans love am.

Dem admit am for hospital on June 30 afta im complain say im no fit breath, but before den, im don dey fall sick frequently.

Im dey survived by im wife, Saira Banu wey also be Bollywood actress, but dem bin no get any pikin.

Tins you need to sabi about Kumar

Dilip Kumar name wen dem born am na Mohammed Yusuf Khan. Dem born am on 11 December 1922 for Peshawar - wey dey now for Pakistan - before dem partition India.

Kumar begin ansa Hindu name wen im join di Hindi film industry - just like oda Muslim actors wey be im mates.

Di first India film wey im act na Jawaar Bhata wey im act for 1944. But na di film Andaz, wey im bin act for 1949 make am blow.

Na only one film Kumar eva produce for im career and dis na for 1961

For 1966, im marry im wife Saira Banu and dem two act togeda for many films wey popular.

For 1976, Kumar take five year break from acting den continue again for 1981

Di last time wey Kumar appear for film na for 1998.

Kumar collect many correct awards plus two of India highest civilian awards. Im get record as actor wey don win di highest number of Filmfare Award for Best Actor.