Kemi Adeosun: Court rule say ex-minister bin no need NYSC certificate

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Adesoun say she believe di NYSC certificate she hold for hand na original

One Federal High Court for Abuja don rule say Nigeria former Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, bin no need di National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate to serve as minister.

Justice Taiwo Taiwo rule on Wednesday say Adeosun - wey resign ontop NYSC certificate scandal for 2018 - no need NYSC certificate to serve for political office.

Dat year, accusation begin fly upandan say di minister tender fake NYSC certificate as part of her qualifications.

NYSC na compulsory one-year service wey all graduates of tertiary institution must serve for Nigeria. After di completion, di ‘corper’ go collect certificate.

Exemption dey for anyone wey graduate under 30 years of age. And na dis exemption certificate Adesoun chop accuse say she forge.

Di court also rule wen di former minister graduate say she bin dey 22 years old and she no qualify to participate as she hold British citizenship because di 1979 constitution wey dey active dat time, no require non-Nigerians to serve.

Justice Taiwo Taiwo also say di constitution no require her to present her first-degree certificate, or any oda certificate, including NYSC certificate, in order to collect appointment as minister.