England vs Italy: Five football heartbreaks wey England suffer before dem reach Euro 2020 final

13 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Alex Morton - UEFA

Di Three lions of England on Sunday go play dia first major final since 1966 when dem file out to face Italy for Euro 2020 final for Wembley stadium.

England beat Denmark 2-1 on Wednesday for extra-time after captain Harry Kane score di winner.

Before Wednesday England no dey pass semi final stage no matter di strong squad dem use enter tournament and e dey break many of dia fans heart.

Dis tori remember some of di memorable heartbreaks wey England suffer over di years.

Semi-final loss for 1990 World Cup

When England face Germany for Italia 90 World Cup players like Paul Gascoigne and Gary Lineker dey in dia prime and e break dia fans heart say dat superb team no reach dat final.

For penalty shoot out after extra time, English defender Stuart Pearce miss im penalty while German captain Lothar Matthaus score im own to break English hearts and take Germany to final.

Semi-final for Euro 1996

Many pipo say dis na di closest England don come to playing final since 1966 as apart from say na dem host Euro 96 many of dia players dey in serious form.

Just like 1990 world cup, na Germany stand in di way of England reaching final and dis time around na current England manager Gareth Southgate miss for penalty shoot out as three lions bow out and miss out again.

Quarter-final for Euro 2004

Dis na di 'golden generation' for England as some pipo dey call dem as na dat team get David Beckham, Wayne Rooney, Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard.

Na anoda heartbreak happun when dem face hosts Portugal for Quarter final after dia captain David Beckham and Darius Vassel miss from di penalty spot while Portuguese goalie Ricardo score di winning penalty for im kontri.

Quarter-final for 2006 World Cup

Just two years after dia meeting for Euro 2004, England jam Portugal again for di 2006 world cup for Germany and just like last time na penalty shoot out still settle di mata.

Di match end 0-0 after extra time and for penalty shoot out Lampard, Carragher and Gerrard miss dia penalty to send England home and break dia fans heart.

Semi-final 2018 World Cup

Last world cup for Russia bin give England anoda opportunity to reach dia first final but again dem fail.