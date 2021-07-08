Kemi Adeosun: 'Dis ruling don vindicate me after a very traumatic spell' - ex Finance Minister

9 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, KEMI ADEOSUN/FACEBOOK

Former Minister of Finance for Nigeria, Kemi Adeosun wey resign from her position ontop NYSC certificate scandal for 2018 say di ruling of di court don justify her afta a "very traumatic spell."

Madam Adeosun for her reaction on di Federal High Court ruling say "at di right time and without hesitation, she go take all further steps wey dey necessary within di law to protect her reputation."

One Federal High Court wey sit for Abuja, di kontri capital on Wednesday bin rule say di Nigeria former Minister of Finance no need di National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate to serve as minister.

NYSC na compulsory one-year service wey all graduates of tertiary institution must serve for Nigeria. After di completion, di 'corper' go collect certificate.

Exemption dey for anyone wey graduate under 30 years of age. And na dis exemption certificate Adesoun chop accuse say she forge.

For inside case wey involve Folakemi Adeosun vs The Attorney General of di Federation, Justice Taiwo Taiwo wey preside over di case rule say di constitution no require Madam Adeosun to present her first degree certificate or any other certificates including NYSC before she fit dey appointed as a Minister.

Di former minister say dis na di position wey she don always maintain and she dey happy for di official clarification.

She add join say dis judgement no be victory for her alone but for many Nigerians wey dey in di abroad wey get similar conditions and dey wan serve dia kontri.

Wetin Justice Taiwo Taiwo tok for im ruling

Wia dis foto come from, KEMI ADEOSUN/FACEBOOK

For di suit, Justice Taiwo Taiwo of di Federal High Court Abuja wey sit on top di mata rule say wen di former minister graduate say she bin dey 22 years old and she no qualify to participate as she hold British citizenship because di 1979 constitution wey dey active dat time, no require non-Nigerians to serve.

Justice Taiwo Taiwo also say di constitution no require her to present her first-degree certificate, or any oda certificate, including NYSC certificate, in order to collect appointment as minister.

E add join say she no dey eligible to do NYSC according to di constitution.

Di court say her appointment no dey illegal and e follow constitution even though she no do NYSC.

How pipo dey react

Although Nigerians don enta social media to hail di ruling of di court and congratulate di former minister for di vindication, some still dey question if di ruling clear her of di NYSC certificate forgery?

For 2018 when Madam Adeosun still dey serve as Minister of Finance, accusation fly upandan say di minister tender fake NYSC certificate as part of her qualifications.