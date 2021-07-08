Bill and Melinda Gates: Di Gates Foundation go break-up afta di power couple divorce? - Dis na wetin we know

34 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Di couple for 2018, dem don donate billions to charity

Di Gates Foundation don release back up plans in case dia co-chair no fit work togeda again afta dia marriage scata.

Di deal give Bill and Melinda Gates two-year trial, afta which Ms Gates fit resign from di organisation.

Under di agreement, Ms Gates go receive "personal resources" from her ex-husband for her own charity work.

Ms Gates say she dey "deeply proud" of wetin di organisation don achieve.

Inside statement, she add: "I get deep believe for di foundation mission and I remain fully committed as co-chair to im work."

Di agreement dey come afta dem raise question marks on top di future of di organisation wen di couple announce say dem dey divorce afta 27 years of marriage for May.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Di couple don commit tens of billions of dollars to their global charity work

D billionaires run di charitable foundation, wey don work on initiatives like fighting infectious diseases and encouraging vaccinations for children.

Ms Gates go remain as trustee during di "trial period", although e dey announced for one blog post on Wednesday say di foundation go employ new trustees to manage dia work.

Di chief executive Mark Suzman say di successful candidates go dey announced for January next year.

E add join say any money wey Ms Gates collect in di event of her resignation go dey "completely separate from di foundation endowment, and e no go affect am".

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Di announcement also dey come as billionaire investor Warren Buffett bin decide recently say im sef wan step back from di foundation board.

E don tok before say im "physical participation no dey needed" for di foundation to achieve im goals.

Oga Buffett na co-founder of di Giving Pledge, wit Bill and Melinda Gates, wey be campaign to encourage make billionaires dey give.

Inside note to di Gates Foundation staff on Tuesday, e dey announced say di couples go dey donate another $15bn (£10.9bn) of their personal wealth give di foundation.