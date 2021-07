Sergio Ramos transfer: PSG sign Spanish defender afta im leave Real Madrid

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Spanish defender, Sergio Ramos sign for PSG

Paris Saint-Germain don announce di signing of former Real Madrid defender, Sergio Ramos.

Ramos deal wit PSG na for two years.

Di Spanish defender bin comot from Real Madrid afta im refuse to extend im contract wit di Spanish club.

Manchester United, Chelsea and many clubs for Europe bin bid to sign di defender.

Di influential defender complete im transfer afta e undergo successful medical for Paris on Tuesday.

Di new deal go see Sergio Ramos stay wit PSG until 2023.

Sergio Ramos na di third player wey PSG dey sign dis summer afta dem sign Georginio Wijnaldum from Liverpool and Achraf Hakimi from Inter Milan. Dem also dey linked to signing Italy goalkeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.