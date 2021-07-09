Katsina State government explain new N2000 development levy for residents, N500 for cows

18 minutes wey don pass

Katsina State goment for north-west Nigeria don introduce one new tax law wey dem believe say go not only increase revenue but go improve security.

For di proposed new law, residents of Katsina State go pay N2,000 annual development levy each while cattle owners go also pay N500 on each cow annually.

Di state Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning Faruk Jobe tell BBC say di reason dem include cows for di new taxation wey dem dey plan for di state no be to only increase revenue but security as well.

"Apart from revenue dis taxes go help us improve security for our state as we wan use di plan get full data of pipo and cows. For example pesin wey get 20 cows dis year no fit get 40 in a year naturally or else e must explain how to reduce cattle rustling."

As for married women wey no go follow for di N2000 payment each year, di commissioner say housewife wey dey earn salary go pay but one wey just dey house no go pay.

"So dis tax wey go come into effect hopefully by end of di year na just N2000 for each adult Katsina resident excluding housewife wey no dey earn salary but every oda pesin wey reach 18 years go pay am annually."

"For di cows aspect, owner go pay N500 for each cow wey e own yearly so pesin wey get 10 cows go pay N5000 for dem."

Di commissioner say dem don agree on di modalities for di new tax at di executive level and wetin remain na for us to send am to assembly.

"Govnor get power to start immediately but we wan make assembly give am legal backing so dat when next goment come dem no go spoil am dis na why we wan forward di issue to assembly."

Wetin go happun to pipo wey no pay?

Regarding punishment for pipo wey no gree pay, Jobe say Assembly go help dem regarding dat one.

"Not only pipo wey no gree pay but punishment go also dey for goment official or pesin wey collect di tax but no remit am to goment, Assembly go help put di punishment for us."

Katsina na one of di poorest states for Nigeria but di commissioner say N2000 a year no go trouble pipo.