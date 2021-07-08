Imo State House of Assembly witness gunshots after suspension of lawmakers - See wetin we know

32 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Imo State

Lawmakers inside di Imo State House of Assembly hear plenty gunshots after di Speaker announce suspension for former house leader Uche Ogbuagu, and five members.

One video wey dey circulate show lawmakers from di eastern state of Nigeria inside building, as gunshots begin fire nearby. Dis one cause small commotion among di lawmakers.

Earlier, Speaker of di House, Hon. Paul Emeziem bin don announce di suspension of six members ontop dia "unparliamentary conduct".

Wia dis foto come from, Imo State

Di suspended members be: Uche Ogbuagu (Ikeduru LGA), Barrister Anyadike (Ezinihitte LGA), Ezerioha Dominic (Oru West LGA), Philip Ejiogu (Owerri North LGA), Micheal Onyemaechi (Ihitte Uboma LGA), Kennedy Ibe (Obowo LGA).Meanwhile dem comot Arthur Egwim as Chief Whip of di Assembly join while Obinna Okwara, member representing Nkwerre replace am.All oda standing committees for di House don dey dissolved, local reports bin tok.