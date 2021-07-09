Haiti President Jovenel Moïse: Foreign hit squad kill Haiti president, police confam

25 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Haiti police present weapons and some of di detained suspects give media on Wednesday

Police for Haiti say na hit squad of mostly retired Colombian soldiers assassinate di kontri President Jovenel Moïse earlier dis week.

Di group include 26 Colombians and two Americans wey get Haitian origin, na so police chief Léon Charles tell reporters.

Eight of di suspects still dey on di run, but police don arrest 17 pipo wey include two Americans.

Di remaining suspects die during gun battle wit di police for di capital, Port-au-Prince.

Group of gunmen bin burst into di president private residence for di early hours of Wednesday. Oga Moïse wife, Martine, injure for di attack and dem don fly her go Florida for treatment and dem say she dey stable condition.

E neva dey clear yet who plan di attack or wetin be di motivation but Haiti interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph tell BBC say di 53-year-old president fit dey targeted because e dey fight "oligarchs" for di kontri.

On Thursday, police bin parade some of di suspects give media wit dia weapons, Colombian passports and other evidence. "Foreigners come our kontri to kill di president," oga Charles tok.

"We go strengthen our investigation and find ways to capture di other eight mercenaries," e add.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Large crowd surround di Pétion-Ville Police station for Port-au-Prince where di men dey detained

Colombia goment say at least six members of di alleged hit squad bin appear to be retired members of dia military. Dem promise to assist Haiti wit dia investigation efforts.

Meanwhile, di US state department say if any of dia citizens dey detained.

Investigators still dey search for di masterminds of di killing wey don trigger some civil unrest for di poorest nation in di Americas.

Some pipo wey dey para bin gada to watch di police operation for di capital on Thursday. Dem destroy some cars and pipo gada outside police station where dem hold di suspects.

State of emergency still dey across di kontri.

Who dey in charge of di country?

Di assassination don create confusion on who dey in charge of Haiti. According to di constitution, na di president of di Supreme Court suppose take over, but e just die recently of Covid-19.

Afta that, amendments suggest say make di prime minister lead. During im four years for office, Oga Moïse get six prime ministers and on Monday, a day before dem kill am, e nominate di seventh PM, Ariel Henry.

Oga Henry neva dey sworn in but e dey insist say e wan dey in charge.

Oga Joseph, di interim prime minister tell BBC say oga Henry statement surprise am.

Di UN say make Mr Joseph remain in charge until dem hold elections later dis year.

E say im no go stand for di presidency. "I no dey here to stay for long . We need to hold elections. I no get personal agenda," e tok.

Reuters Haiti: Key facts 11 million inhabitants

59%percentage who live below the poverty line 2004-2017 years in which a UN peacekeeping force was present

200,000number of people killed in the 2010 earthquake Source: BBC Monitoring

How di attack take happun?

Heavily armed assassins bin storm di president home for di hills above Port-au-Prince for around 01:00 local time (05:00 GMT) on Wednesday.

For inside di video dem release afta di shooting, e show heavily armed men wey wear black dress, dem pretend to be US drugs agents and dey shout "DEA [US Drug Enforcement Administration] operations, everybody stay down!"

Mr Moïse die for di scene. Di president body get 12 bullet wounds, Magistrate Carl Henry Destin tell Le Nouvelliste newspaper.

Dem scata di president office and bedroom and dem find am wia e lie on top im back, blood full im body. di magistrate tok.

Di first couple get three children, Jomarlie, Jovenel Jr and Joverlein and dem dey "safe location", officials tok.

Even before President Moïse assassination, di situation for Haiti dey marked by instability and plenty protests dey wey dey emand for im resignation.